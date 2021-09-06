Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > In pics: First look of Honda CB200X as its units start arriving at dealerships

In pics: First look of Honda CB200X as its units start arriving at dealerships

5 Photos . Updated: 06 Sep 2021, 12:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India last month announced the launch of the new CB200X ADV at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle units have now started arriving at the Honda RedWing dealerships and deliveries are bound to commence soon. (HT Auto)
The new CB200X is basically a derivation of the Hornet 2.0's platform. It gets a full LED lighting package throughout and also benefits from the Hazard Switch feature. Its body panels have been wrapped around a diamond type steel frame. (HT Auto)
Some key highlights of Honda's entry-level adventure touring offering include its golden Upside Down (USD) front forks, 184cc PGM-FI engine with PGM-Fi system, Diamond type steel frame and dual-purpose, chunky tyres. (HT Auto)
The new Honda CB200X gets a fully digital liquid crystal meter console that provides information like gear position indicator, service due indicator and battery voltmeter with 5-level adjustable brightness. (HT Auto)
Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the CB200X. The new bike has been introduced in three colour options - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red. (HT Auto)
