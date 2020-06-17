Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday released a video teaser of the upcoming 2020 Grazia BS 6. The updated scooter is expected to be launched towards the end-June. As revealed in the latest teaser, new Grazia will boast numerous styling as well as feature updates against the MY19 model.

While the Grazia was already a sharp and sporty looking scooter, in the new 2020 avatar it will receive a more conventional styling featuring an apron-mounted full LED headlamp as well as LED position lamps. Its silhouette looks more or less the same but body panels have been updated to give its exteriors a refreshed look.

Another major update can be found in the form of a revised instrument cluster with more detailing and changed format. The display also looks sharper and matches up to the overall updated styling of the Grazia.

Another bold upgrade will be found in the form its BS 6-complaint 125 cc single-cylinder engine. For the record, the same engine is also seen fitted on the new Activa BS 6. This unit is known to churn out 8.29 PS of maximum power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine will feature company's latest programmable fuel injection. Also expect it to get the Honda Eco Technology (HET), Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) as well as ACG silent start, as seen on some of the Honda's latest offerings.

The Grazia was temporarily taken down from the official HMSI website a few months back but it is expected to return soon. Currently, the company has three BS 6 scooters in its line-up which include Dio 2020, Activa 6G and the all-new Activa 125. The trio will most-likely be joined by the new Grazia 2020 towards the June-end.

As far as the pricing goes, the new Grazia will be slightly costlier than the outgoing Grazia BS 4.