Honda rolls out fresh teaser for upcoming adventure bike: New features confirmed

As been reported in the past, expect the motorcycle to come based on Hornet 2.0's engine and platform. A 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine will be seen inside the motorcycle that develops 17 hp of power, backed by 16 Nm of torque. The transmission option on the motorcycle will include a 5-speed gearbox.

Other key features on the motorcycle include a mid-sized black-tinted windscreen on its Hornet-inspired front headlamp, rugged-looking knuckle guards, wide handlebar, and LED lighting all around. It may also feature Upside-Down front forks and a single mono-shock unit at the rear.

(Also Read: Honda Motorcycle starts delivering 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India)

It will not have any direct rival in the entry ADV motorcycle space and will cost somewhere around ₹1.60 - ₹1.65 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the bike will come out to be costlier than the Hero Xpulse 200 range, but more affordable than the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle.

More details on the upcoming Honda will roll out on the day of its launch - August 19th.