HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa Premium Edition Launched At 75,400

Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400

Honda has introduced a new Premium Edition of Activa. The other two variants on offer are DLX and STD.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2022, 07:54 AM
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.

After teasing the Premium Edition of the Activa, Honda has launched the new variant at 75,400. It costs 1,000 more than the DLX variant and 3,000 more than the STD variant. The price of the Activa Premium Edition has been revealed through the official website of the manufacturer. It is the new top-end trim for the Active 6G.

The Premium Edition comes with only cosmetic upgrades. It gets golden wheels, a golden coat on the emblem and logo and the front chrome garnish is also finished in golden now. The inner body, floor board and seat cover are now finished in brown. The cosmetic upgrades do give an up-market look to the scooter.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹65,573 - 78,146 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹49,336 - 72,246 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹60,539 - 90,234 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Dio (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio
109.51 cc
₹63,273 - 78,742 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹65,467 - 88,112 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Honda will offer the Premium Edition in three new colour schemes. There will be Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. It does not matter which colour scheme the buyer chooses, he or she will get the golden accents on all three colours.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There are no changes to the hardware, engine specifications and features. So, it continues to come with an analogue instrument cluster, LED headlamp and an external fuel filler cap.

The engine is the same tried and tested 109.51 cc, fan-cooled, single-cylinder unit that produces 7.68 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 8.84 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets fuel injection and eSP technology which helps in the silent start.

As mentioned above, there are no changes in terms of hardware. So, the Activa Premium Edition also comes with tubeless tyres, steel rims and 130 mm drum brakes. Suspension duties are done by telescopic units in the front and a 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Honda is using an under bone frame for the Activa. The scooter has a fuel tank of 5.3 litres and a weight of 106 kgs.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2022, 07:54 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa Honda Activa
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Traffic fatalities in the US at a 20-year high in Q1 2022, claims study
Traffic fatalities in the US at a 20-year high in Q1 2022, claims study
Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles
Delhi Police to soon begin online facility for release of seized vehicles
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
BMW Previews high-performance i4 with quad-motor setup, gives a peek at future
Three iconic muscle cars that are ready to ditch engines for electric power
Three iconic muscle cars that are ready to ditch engines for electric power
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch today: Live and latest updates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city