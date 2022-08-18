Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400

Honda has introduced a new Premium Edition of Activa. The other two variants on offer are DLX and STD.

After teasing the Premium Edition of the Activa, Honda has launched the new variant at ₹75,400. It costs ₹1,000 more than the DLX variant and ₹3,000 more than the STD variant. The price of the Activa Premium Edition has been revealed through the official website of the manufacturer. It is the new top-end trim for the Active 6G.

The Premium Edition comes with only cosmetic upgrades. It gets golden wheels, a golden coat on the emblem and logo and the front chrome garnish is also finished in golden now. The inner body, floor board and seat cover are now finished in brown. The cosmetic upgrades do give an up-market look to the scooter.

Honda will offer the Premium Edition in three new colour schemes. There will be Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. It does not matter which colour scheme the buyer chooses, he or she will get the golden accents on all three colours.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There are no changes to the hardware, engine specifications and features. So, it continues to come with an analogue instrument cluster, LED headlamp and an external fuel filler cap.

The engine is the same tried and tested 109.51 cc, fan-cooled, single-cylinder unit that produces 7.68 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 8.84 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets fuel injection and eSP technology which helps in the silent start.

As mentioned above, there are no changes in terms of hardware. So, the Activa Premium Edition also comes with tubeless tyres, steel rims and 130 mm drum brakes. Suspension duties are done by telescopic units in the front and a 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Honda is using an under bone frame for the Activa. The scooter has a fuel tank of 5.3 litres and a weight of 106 kgs.

First Published Date: