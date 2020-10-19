Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday announced the commencement of dispatches of its H’ness CB350 which was officially revealed for the first time in September. With an eye out on challenging the might of Royal Enfield in the 350ccc motorcycle category, Honda is pulling all plugs with the H’ness CB350.

(Also read: Honda to create a lower 'BigWing' division for 300cc-500cc bikes)

The company informed that a special line-off ceremony was held to mark the commencement of dispatches of H’ness CB350 at its plant in Haryana's Manesar. Pronounced 'Highness', the bike is the third BS 6 model in its BigWing portfolio in the country.

H’ness CB350 is available in six colours across two variants - DLX and DLX Pro, and has been priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex showroom, Gurugram).

Honda H'Ness CB350 is premium offering from the company and boasts of several electronics and rider assist features. Honda claims the bike is loaded with 'best-in-segment' electronics features such as Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), assist & slipper clutch, advanced digital- analogue speedometer, dual channel ABS, and full LED lighting setup.

Honda H'Ness CB35 is facing off directly against Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Read comparison here)