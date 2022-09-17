HT Auto
Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Price, features and specs compared

Honda offers the CB300F in two variants whereas the BMW G 310 R is available in a single variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2022, 11:27 AM
The G 310 R is currently the most affordable BMW motorcycle that is currently on sale in the Indian market. The CB300F will be going against the BMW, 
Honda's latest launch for the Indian market is the new CB300F, a naked streetfighter. The manufacturer also has the CB300R in its line-up but the CB300F is an all-new product which is aimed toward the youth. There is also the BMW G 310 R in the Indian market which is a roadster and will be competing against the Honda. Here is how the new CB300F competes against the BMW G 310 R.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Looks

The CB300F looks like a beefier version of the Hornet 2.0. Now, this can be a good thing as well as a bad thing. For starters, the Hornet 2.0 is a good-looking motorcycle. However, Honda has not made any significant design changes to make the CB300F stand out in traffic. The motorcycle comes with an LED headlamp in the front, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a sleek rear section with a fat tyre.

The CB300F is offered in three colour options. 
BMW stands out on the road because of its livery and the fact that there is not a lot of them on the roads. What also helps is the sporty design, sleek headlamp and tail lamp, minimal body panels and a muscular fuel tank. What particularly stands out on the motorcycle is the alloy wheels that are finished in red.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Specs

Honda is using a new 293 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 23.8 bhp of max power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It is tuned to deliver most of its torque in the lower end of the rev range.

BMW G 310 R is offered in three colours. 
Then there is the BMW G 310 R, it comes with a 313 cc, oil-cooled engine that is also doing duty on the TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR. It produces 33.52 bhp of max power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It also comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Features

Both the motorcycles come with LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamp, a fully digital instrument cluster and dual-channel ABS. The Honda is also equipped with traction control, Bluetooth connectivity and 5-step adjustable brightness for the instrument cluster.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Hardware

Both motorcycles are equipped with USD forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front and as well as at the rear. Even the tyre sizes of both motorcycles are the same. The front one measures 110/70 while the rear one measures 150/60.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Price

The CB300F is offered in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX is priced at 2.26 lakh and DLX Pro costs 2.29 lakh. The G 310 R is priced at 2.70 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: BMW G 310 R BMW G 310 R Honda Honda CB300F CB300F
