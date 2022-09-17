Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Price, features and specs compared

Honda offers the CB300F in two variants whereas the BMW G 310 R is available in a single variant.

Honda's latest launch for the Indian market is the new CB300F, a naked streetfighter. The manufacturer also has the CB300R in its line-up but the CB300F is an all-new product which is aimed toward the youth. There is also the BMW G 310 R in the Indian market which is a roadster and will be competing against the Honda. Here is how the new CB300F competes against the BMW G 310 R.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Looks

The CB300F looks like a beefier version of the Hornet 2.0. Now, this can be a good thing as well as a bad thing. For starters, the Hornet 2.0 is a good-looking motorcycle. However, Honda has not made any significant design changes to make the CB300F stand out in traffic. The motorcycle comes with an LED headlamp in the front, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a sleek rear section with a fat tyre.

The CB300F is offered in three colour options.

BMW stands out on the road because of its livery and the fact that there is not a lot of them on the roads. What also helps is the sporty design, sleek headlamp and tail lamp, minimal body panels and a muscular fuel tank. What particularly stands out on the motorcycle is the alloy wheels that are finished in red.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Specs

Honda is using a new 293 cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 23.8 bhp of max power and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. It is tuned to deliver most of its torque in the lower end of the rev range.

BMW G 310 R is offered in three colours.

Then there is the BMW G 310 R, it comes with a 313 cc, oil-cooled engine that is also doing duty on the TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR. It produces 33.52 bhp of max power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It also comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Features

Both the motorcycles come with LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamp, a fully digital instrument cluster and dual-channel ABS. The Honda is also equipped with traction control, Bluetooth connectivity and 5-step adjustable brightness for the instrument cluster.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Hardware

Both motorcycles are equipped with USD forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a disc in the front and as well as at the rear. Even the tyre sizes of both motorcycles are the same. The front one measures 110/70 while the rear one measures 150/60.

Honda CB300F vs BMW G 310 R: Price

The CB300F is offered in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX is priced at ₹2.26 lakh and DLX Pro costs ₹2.29 lakh. The G 310 R is priced at ₹2.70 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: