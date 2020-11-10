Hero Xtreme 200S BS 6 launched at 1.15 lakh

Hero Motocorp on Tuesday announced the launch of the BS 6-compliant Xtreme 200S motorycle in India at ₹1,15,715 (ex-showroom Delhi).

With the yearly update the motorcycle has been updated with a cleaner engine featuring Hero's patent advanced XSens technology. The powertrain has also been updated with an oil-cooler and the motorcycle is now available in a new Pearl Fadeless White color.

At the heart of the new Xtreme 200S sits an updated 200 cc Programmed Fuel Injection engine which has been rated to deliver 17.8 bhp at 8500 rpm. The power is backed up by 16.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine now features an oil-cooler for a more effective exchange of heating for a higher durability and longer engine life.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach to the premium segment. Our premium products like the Xtreme 160R and XPulse 200 BS 6 are receiving an overwhelming response from the customers. I am confident that the Xtreme 200S will build on their success."

Some of the key features of the bike include its Twin LED headlamp and LED tail light, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Auto-Sail technology, chiseled rear cowl design, anti-slip seats and a full Digital LCD cluster with gear indicator, trip meter and service reminder.

“Our horizontal strategy catering to all customer categories has worked really well and has allowed us to grow our market share in the premium motorcycle segment. We are confident that the BS 6 Xtreme 200S will continue its strong performance and further fortify our presence in the segment," said Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp.

The Xtreme 200S is now present in a choice of three exciting colors - Sports Red, Panther Black and the new Pearl Fadeless White.