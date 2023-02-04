Hero Xoom vs Honda Activa: Which scooter should you buy?

HT Auto
Honda Activa has been dominating the sales figures of scooters since it was first introduced in the Indian market. Several manufacturers have tried to dethrone the Activa. The latest entrant to try this is Hero MotoCorp who have launched the Xoom 110 in the Indian market. Here is how the Hero Xoom performs against the Honda Activa.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2023, 17:02 PM
The design of the both scooters are radically different. The Xoom is better equipped out of the two.
Hero Xoom vs Honda Activa: Looks

In terms of design, Activa has started to show some age but many people who buy Activa don't really buy it for its design. On the other hand, the design is one of the strongest elements of Xoom. It has a very sporty and futuristic bodywork with an X-shaped headlamp and tail lamp.

Hero Xoom will compete with Honda Activa Smart and TVS Jupiter.
Hero Xoom vs Honda Activa: Specs

The Xoom is powered by an air-cooled, 110.9 cc engine that produces 8.03 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm. On the other hand, Honda Activa produces 7.69 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Both engines come mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

Hero Xoom vs Honda Activa: Hardware

Both scooters use telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Xoom is equipped with a 190 mm disc or a 130 mm drum in the front whereas, at the rear, there is a 130 mm drum only. The Activa is offered with a drum brake in the front as well as at the rear. There is no option of getting a disc for the front wheel.

Honda Activa H-Smart is based on the sixth generation model.
Hero Xoom vs Honda Activa: Features

The highlight of the Xoom is the cornering lights which are a segment's first feature. There is also a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charger and i3s start/stop technology. On the other hand, the Activa is equipped with an external fuel filler cap and the H-Smart variant is equipped with keyless entry.

Hero Xoom vs Honda Activa: Price

Hero Xoom is priced between 68,599 and 76, 699 whereas the Honda Activa costs between 74, 536 and 80, 537. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2023, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Xoom Honda Activa HMS Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
