Hero motosports team rally scales-up unique 'Rally Life Navigator' initiative

Providing motorsports enthusiasts the essence of the exciting rally racing world, Hero MotoSports Team Rally has introduced a one-of-a-kind digital initiative - The Rally Life Navigator.

Powered by the rally-racing team of the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, the Rally Life Navigator is an experiential boot-camp that aims to introduce rally enthusiasts to navigation, a key skill required in rally sport.

Open to everyone, the initiative includes video tutorials and competitions that allow participants to learn basic road-book skills while digitally exploring the popular global rally destinations from the safety of their homes.

After three highly enthralling challenges, Hero MotoSports is now hosting the most adventurous challenge in the series  The Marathon  scheduled on May 23-24.

It will be a multi-location round hosted at real-world rally tracks for an enhanced experience at moderate difficulty level.

Interested participants can visit the official website of The Rally Life Navigator to register and test their capabilities on the maps.

The initiative has already witnessed overwhelming response so far with nearly 1000 global registrations for eight road-book training sessions and three competitive navigation challenges.

Wolfgang Fischer, Head - Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, "The 'Rally Life Navigator' is an interactive virtual platform for the global rally fan community to learn, engage in and digitally experience the rally life, especially in the current situation. The initiative aids the navigation journey of motorsport enthusiasts with tutorial videos, commonly used lexicons and training road-books using digital mapping. We are sure that the challenge will not only give the participants a rider's perspective, but also build their appetite to experience the rally-life in the real world."

In the first three challenges, participants virtually navigated through the Dakar 2017 track covering 89 kms in Paraguay for challenge #1, 105 kms through the mixed terrain of Morocco for challenge #2 and through 92 kms in dunes of Jaisalmer with multiple stages of The Desert Storm Rally for challenge #3.





