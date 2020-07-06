Hero MotoCorp provides 100 scooters to women police officers in UP

Hero MotoCorp on Monday informed that it had provided 100 scooters to women police officers of Gorakhpur Police Department in Uttar Pradesh for more effective patrolling and to better equip them in carrying out their official duties.

The scooters included Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 and were presented to women police officers from Gorakhnath Mandir. Equipped with GPS system, sirens, flash lights, public announcement (PA) systems, pepper spray and other essential police accessories, the scooters will help women cops who are a part of special Sherni Dasta squad.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Hero MotoCorp's Project Sakhi has seen the company join hands with police departments of various states to assist personnel to increase their independent mobility.

The company informs that it is associated with police departments of as many as 11 states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh and one Union Territory – Puducherry.

As part of these associations, HeroMotoCorp further claims it has supplied a total of 2,900 two-wheelers for police work.