Hero MotoCorp sells 5.36 lakh units in September, eyes further festive push

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 5.36 units of motorcycles and scooters in the country in the month of September. In a press statement, the company informed that its performance last month was a three per cent increase over its sales figures from the same month in 2022.

The two-wheeler segment in the country has been bouncing back gradually in recent times after what has been a challenging period since Covid-19 times. And Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, is positioned strong to make the most of the overall positive sentiment in the Indian market.

The company sold a total of 536,499 units in September of which 494,270 were motorcycles and the remaining 42,229 were scooters. The company launched the Hero Karizma motorcycle earlier last month and the model has once again received a largely positive response.

Watch: Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched: First look

With the festive period beckoning, Hero MotoCorp expects the momentum to further gain in strength, helped ably by macro-economic factors. But on the flipside, prices of many of its models are set to receive a hike from tomorrow (October 3). While the company has confirmed the price hike move, it is yet to provide details of which of its models would be included in this list. “The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs and business imperatives," a company statement issued recently read. As such, the company is banking on its financing programs to ‘minimize the impact on the customers.’

