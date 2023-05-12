Hero MotoCorp finds new distributor in Costa Rica, to retail XPulse, Hunk 160R, Dash 125

Hero MotoCorp has announced its new partner in Costa Rica - Motosport SA - as the company is all set to expand operations in Central America. Motosport SA comes with over two decades of experience in the motorcycle industry with a sales, service, and parts network across the country. It will also offer promotional and financial schemes. The company will be an exclusive distributor of Hero motorcycles and scooters in Costa Rica.

Hero MotoCorp plans to retail a number of models in Costa Rica from its lineup. This includes the Hero Xpulse 200 Advance and Hero Hunk 160R with refreshed styling, which is the XPulse 200 off-roader and Xtreme 160R sold in India. The company’s product portfolio also includes the Hero Xpulse 200T, Hunk 160 and Dash 125 scooter.

While Hero MotoCorp already has its presence in Costa Rica, the next phase of expansion involves coming up with new showrooms in key regions including Heredia, Cartago, Liberia and Nicoya. The phase-wise expansion plans have begun with the first exclusive Hero store opening up in Uruca, an important industrial and commercial area in San Jose. The company store will display 13 motorcycles across different segments and will also house spare parts and workshop areas. The next two stores will open in Alajuela and Paseo Colon areas, the company has announced.

Speaking on expanding presence in Costa Rica, Sanjay Bhan, Head - Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are delighted to collaborate with an experienced and reputed organisation such as Motosport SA in Costa Rica. With their expertise in the motorcycle market, Motosport is the ideal partner for Hero MotoCorp as we introduce our technologically-advanced and globally benchmarked products and services here. Our immediate focus is to develop a robust and widespread sales, service and spare parts network across the entire country. We expect our new range of motorcycles and scooters to excite the customers."

Luis Perez, General Manager, Motosport SA said, “We are extremely happy to partner with the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp. They are a globally renowned brand and we are confident that customers will appreciate Hero products. We are an established company in the Costa Rica market and our experience and expertise in the market will enable growing the business. The first objective is to enhance our presence, increase recall amongst the customers and popularize the priority products. We look forward to an enduring and highly successful relationship with Hero MotoCorp."

Central America is an emerging market much like India; hence, small-capacity motorcycles and scooters are also quite popular there. Moreover, customers in both markets have an affinity for offerings that offer low cost of ownership, are stylish and offer decent performance for the price. The Hero motorcycle and scooter range is made in India and exported to Costa Rica.

