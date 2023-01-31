Hero MotoCorp bets big on 110 cc scooter segment, sportiness to be key focus

Leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is betting big on the sporty 110 cc scooter segment. The auto company aims to accelerate sales in the segment with the newly launched Hero Xoom scooter, bringing freshness to the highly competitive space. Launched in three variants at a pricing range of ₹68,599 and ₹76,699 (ex-showroom), the scooter will compete with well-established rivals like Honda Activa Smart and TVS Jupiter. Hero has said it aims to cash in on rising scooter demands as normalcy returns owing to the easing pandemic, reports PTI.

Watch: Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look

Speaking about its goal to grab more market share in the Indian scooter market via the 110 cc segment, Hero MotoCorp's chief growth officer Ranjivit Singh on Monday said that the 110 cc continues to be the biggest segment with more than 60 per cent contribution to the scooter market. It is not just amongst the fastest growing sub-segments but also very well aligned to consumer expectations, he added.

(Also Watch: Hero Xoom brings fresh air to India's scooter market)

To bring freshness and make itself distinctive, Hero MotoCorp plans to emphasise on the sportiness of its products. The Hero Xoom claims to come as a product of that strategy. "Sporty continues to be the new growth driver for the scooter market and is the fastest growing sub-segment in the last three years," said the Hero MotoCorp official.

He also added that with 50 per cent of Indians below the age of 25 and more than 65 per cent below the age of 35, this segment's needs must be the focus of every new product development. "Our intent is also to drive positive changes in this segment and continue to fuel growth momentum for these consumers. We see a big opportunity in the sporty scooter segment," Singh said, further adding that as normalcy has returned after the pandemic years, students are going back to schools and colleges, and employees are back in offices, demands for scooters are rising. He also hopes that the newly introduced Hero Xoom will be able to leverage that demand and drive growth for the company.

