The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is the iconic US motorcycle manufacturer's first-ever adventure tourer. The premium adventure tourer reflects a radical departure from the brand's traditional cruiser portfolio.

The Pan America 1250 will challenge some full-size competitors such as Ducati Multistrada V4, BMW R 1250 GS, Triumph Tiger 1200 etc. The motorcycle comes as HD's attempt to make products more relatable to the young motorcyclists.

Harley-Davidson will bring this motorcycle to the Indian market. Bookings for the upcoming premium adventure tourer has already commenced.

Here are five key facts about the motorcycle you need to know.

Price

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is priced from ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Pan America 1250 Special will cost the buyers a whopping ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, this is going to be one of the major launches after the Hero MotoCorp-Harley-Davidson deal in India, which gave the homegrown two-wheeler major entry to the premium segment.

Design

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes with an eye-catching design that blends the brand's traditional styling language with modern elements. It gets some very distinctive design elements such as a bar-style rectangular LED headlamp, adjustable windscreen, large fuel tank, spoked wheels and exposed sub-frame. It also features full LED lights, a blacked-out exhaust, a bash plate and a luggage rack. The boxy face along with the overall design makes it visually appealing.

Engine

The US-based motorcycle brand has developed a completely new engine for the Pan America 1250. Christened as Revolution Max, the 1,252 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine churns out 150 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Harley claims the engine gets counter-balancing variable valve timing for a wide powerband and impressive low-end torque.

Electronics

Being a modern premium adventure tourer, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets a host of electronics and technologies onboard. It gets five different riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Off-road and Off-road Plus. A 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, calls, trip data etc increases its functionality and appeal. Besides that, Pan America 1250 also gets ABS, cruise control, lean-sensitive traction control.

Riding assist

Besides the safety and connectivity features, the top-of-the-line Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special gets a host of technologies making the riding experience superior. It gets a semi-active suspension. The semi-active suspension system automatically controls damping by reacting to suspension position, vehicle speed, vertical acceleration of the motorcycle, roll angle, roll rate, rider applied throttle and applied brake torque. It also gets the Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system. This technology lowers the seat height when in a stopped position to offer better control over the machine/.