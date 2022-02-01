Copyright © HT Media Limited
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike

The new Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged motorcycle (along with Z H2 SE) was launched in the Indian market in January 2021.The Z H2 has a starting price of 21.90 lakh.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 11:00 AM
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh.

Kawasaki India has announced that it has delivered India's first Z H2 supercharged roadster to a customer in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The company took to its social media handles to make the new announcement.

The new Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged motorcycle (along with Z H2 SE) was launched in the Indian market in January 2021.

Kawasaki Z H2
998 cc
₹ 21.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹ 1.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
₹ 33.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Kawasaki Ninja 300
296 cc
₹ 2.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Kawasaki Klx 110
112 cc
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Kawasaki Klx 140
144 cc
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
The motorcycle rivals the likes of other hyper-naked bikes such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the BMW S 1000 R. The Z H2 was launched in India at a price starting at 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec Kawasaki ZH2 SE, which comes with an electronically-adjustable Showa suspension setup will set you back by 25.90 lakh.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon)

The Z H2 SE comes with a range of high-end features including KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) with Showa’s Skyhook technology, traction control, three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Rain), power modes (Full, Middle, and Low), ABS, launch control, quickshifter, and a cruise control system. In addition, it also gets a full-LED lighting and Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colour instrument cluster. The suspension kit on the motorcycle includes SHOWA SFF-BP front forks and a SHOWA rear mono-shock.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure rivaling 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 breaks cover)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 998cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, supercharged engine. This motor has been rated to produce a maximum power of 197.2bhp and comes mated to a six-speed transmission. It also gets the feature of assist and slipper clutch.

Meanwhile, expect Kawasaki to announce the launch of its 50th Anniversary Edition of Z650 RS motorcycle in India soon. The new model would commemorate 50th anniversary of the company's legendary Z1 motorbike.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki kawasaki India Kawasaki Z H2 Z H2 SE 2022 Z H2
