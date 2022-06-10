HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bmw Motorrad India Confirms ‘g 310 Rr’ Name For The Upcoming Bike

BMW Motorrad India confirms ‘G 310 RR’ name for the upcoming bike

The BMW G 310 RR will borrow its styling elements from the TVS Apache RR 310 sport bike. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch of a new motorcycle in the country soon. The company has previously teased the bike a few times and now the latest teaser clips confirm the official nameplate of the bike. To be called G 310 RR, the sport bike will make use of the existing TVS Apache RR 310 as the base bike and will come out as the rebadged version of the same, sharing similar tech specs and dimensions figures. The launch of the new bike will take place on July 15.

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad R18 Magnifica Chopper is a radical-looking hand-built mean machine)

The company has also teased the side body fairing of the upcoming motorcycle hinting at the colour scheme and stickering pattern. There would be an exclusive Red, Blue, and Violet tricolour livery on the motorcycle, in-line with BMW Motorrad's official paint livery. However, the design details are expected to remain exactly the same as the TVS Apache RR 310 featuring the same body design and layout. It will come out to be a rebadged version of the Apache RR 310. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure
1254 cc
₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw R 18 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 18
1802 cc
₹19.9 - 24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 - 1.02 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

It will source power from the same 310 cc single-cylinder engine as found on the Apache RR 310 and also shared with BMW G 310 Twins. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 34 hp of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated with a six-speed manual transmission.

As far as pricing goes, the BMW's version of the RR 310 is likely to be priced close to 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it sit right between the BS 6-compliant G 310 R ( 2.65 lakh) and G 310 GS ( 3.05 lakh) pricing. It will take on the likes of the 2022 KTM RC 390. 

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad India BMW G 310 RR G 310 RR 2022 BMW G 310RR
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

First-ever unit of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series delivered in India
First-ever unit of Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series delivered in India
Kia EV6 rivaling Volkswagen ID.4 electric car to launch in India next year
Kia EV6 rivaling Volkswagen ID.4 electric car to launch in India next year
Chinese EV maker Nio to begin making its own battery packs from 2024
Chinese EV maker Nio to begin making its own battery packs from 2024
This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced Puma sneaker can be yours at $127
This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced Puma sneaker can be yours at $127
Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries
Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city