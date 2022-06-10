BMW Motorrad India confirms ‘G 310 RR’ name for the upcoming bike

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch of a new motorcycle in the country soon. The company has previously teased the bike a few times and now the latest teaser clips confirm the official nameplate of the bike. To be called G 310 RR, the sport bike will make use of the existing TVS Apache RR 310 as the base bike and will come out as the rebadged version of the same, sharing similar tech specs and dimensions figures. The launch of the new bike will take place on July 15.

The company has also teased the side body fairing of the upcoming motorcycle hinting at the colour scheme and stickering pattern. There would be an exclusive Red, Blue, and Violet tricolour livery on the motorcycle, in-line with BMW Motorrad's official paint livery. However, the design details are expected to remain exactly the same as the TVS Apache RR 310 featuring the same body design and layout. It will come out to be a rebadged version of the Apache RR 310.

It will source power from the same 310 cc single-cylinder engine as found on the Apache RR 310 and also shared with BMW G 310 Twins. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 34 hp of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated with a six-speed manual transmission.

As far as pricing goes, the BMW's version of the RR 310 is likely to be priced close to ₹2.90 lakh (ex-showroom), making it sit right between the BS 6-compliant G 310 R ( ₹2.65 lakh) and G 310 GS ( ₹3.05 lakh) pricing. It will take on the likes of the 2022 KTM RC 390.

