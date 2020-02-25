Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna motorcycles at introductory price of 1.80 lakh

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said two Husqvarna brand of motorcycles, to be launched next month, will be sold at an introductory price of ₹1.80 lakh ( ex-showroom Delhi).

The 250-cc premium bike models are Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. A leading Swedish brand, Husqvarna is part of the KTM group. Bajaj Auto holds around 48 per cent stake in the group.

The two motorcycles were unveiled in India last December. Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said the premium motorcycle segment has seen a CAGR of almost 19 per cent in India over the last five years, with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high-performance and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance.

Husqvarna Motorcycles would be sold at KTM showrooms. To begin with, Husqvarna twins would be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next five months, they would be sold at almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

In 2012, Bajaj Auto, through its Probiking business unit, launched KTM motorcycles in India.

