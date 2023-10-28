HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 teased once again. Check new images

Royal Enfield has released a new image of the upcoming Himalayan 452 on its social media handle. In the new image, the motorcycle can be seen clearly in its new Kamet White colour scheme. The Himalayan 452 might be one of the most important launches for Royal Enfield as many people have been waiting for it eagerly since the spy shots first started coming in. Royal Enfield will launch the Himalayan 452 on 7th November.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in Kamet White colour scheme.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in Kamet White colour scheme.

The current Himalayan 411 was criticised for being heavyweight and feeling underpowered. It is expected that Royal Enfield will address these issues. We already know that the Himalayan 452 weighs 196 kg which is 3 kg less than the 411 version.

Then there is the engine. The Himalayan 452 will use a new 451.65 cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. This is the first time that Royal Enfield is using liquid cooling for its engine. The power output of the engine is expected to be around 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the torque output is expected to be around 40 Nm which is expected to arrive early in the rev band. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox which could come with a slip and assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 boasts a function over form design language.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 boasts a function over form design language.

The motorcycle will feature a new circular digital instrument cluster that will come with detailed maps. It is expected that the instrument cluster will use a new generation of Tripper Navigation. Other features on offer will be a dual-channel ABS with Off-road mode in which the ABS on the rear wheel will be turned off. Royal Enfield will offer all LED lighting, hazard lights and side-stand cut-off switch. The manufacturer might also offer tubeless spoked wheels which will be something new in the segment.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to come with tubeless spoked rims. Check details

Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be performed by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking will be performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer which should be switchable as well.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Himalayan Himalayan 450

