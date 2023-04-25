2023 KTM 890 SMT breaks cover: Will it come to India?

KTM has officially unveiled the 2023 890 SMT in the global market. The manufacturer calls it a “Supermoto Tourer". This is not the first time that KTM has had a SMT in its lineup, they used to have one called 990 SMT which was launched back in 2009 and was discontinued in 2013. 2023 KTM 890 SMT is based on 890 Adventure R so it shares some of the underpinnings with it. It is expected that the 890 SMT will not be making its way to the Indian market anytime soon.

The 890 SMT is basically an adventure tourer with wide handlebars, a roomy seat, long-travel suspension and 17-inch wheels. When compared, the 890 Adventure R gets a 21-inch unit in the front and an 18-unit at the rear.

Powering the KTM 890 SMT is the latest iteration of the LC8 engine. The 890 cc, parallel twin engine puts out 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. KTM has reworked the airbox and made it compact. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit.

KTM 890 SMT also comes with Supermoto ABS.

The powder-coated chromium-molybdenum-steel frame uses the engine as a stressed element. It is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm suspension in the front and WP Apex Monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units have 180 mm of travel. Braking duties are being performed by twin 320 mm discs in the front with a twin radially mounted 4-piston caliper. On the rear, there is a 260 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure X launched in India: 5 things you should know

KTM 890 SMT has a dry weight of 194 kg and a ground clearance of 227 mm. The motorcycle is also equipped with a high-end steering damper and a 15.8-litre fuel tank which should provide around 300 km of riding range. The instrument cluster is a 5-inch TFT unit that is compatible with the KTM Connect application so it can show turn-by-turn navigation. The 890 SMT also gets riding modes, ABS and traction control. There are optional additional features such as Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control which are enabled for the first 1,500 km.

First Published Date: