HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Ktm 890 Smt Unveiled, Will Rival Bmw F 900 Xr

2023 KTM 890 SMT breaks cover: Will it come to India?

KTM has officially unveiled the 2023 890 SMT in the global market. The manufacturer calls it a “Supermoto Tourer". This is not the first time that KTM has had a SMT in its lineup, they used to have one called 990 SMT which was launched back in 2009 and was discontinued in 2013. 2023 KTM 890 SMT is based on 890 Adventure R so it shares some of the underpinnings with it. It is expected that the 890 SMT will not be making its way to the Indian market anytime soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 17:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
KTM 890 SMT uses an LC8 engine.
KTM 890 SMT uses an LC8 engine.
KTM 890 SMT uses an LC8 engine.
KTM 890 SMT uses an LC8 engine.

The 890 SMT is basically an adventure tourer with wide handlebars, a roomy seat, long-travel suspension and 17-inch wheels. When compared, the 890 Adventure R gets a 21-inch unit in the front and an 18-unit at the rear.

Powering the KTM 890 SMT is the latest iteration of the LC8 engine. The 890 cc, parallel twin engine puts out 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. KTM has reworked the airbox and made it compact. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit.

KTM 890 SMT also comes with Supermoto ABS.
KTM 890 SMT also comes with Supermoto ABS.
KTM 890 SMT also comes with Supermoto ABS.
KTM 890 SMT also comes with Supermoto ABS.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹2.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure X
₹2.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹1.76 - 1.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 125 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Duke
248.8 cc
₹2.05 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The powder-coated chromium-molybdenum-steel frame uses the engine as a stressed element. It is suspended by WP Apex 43 mm suspension in the front and WP Apex Monoshock at the rear. Both suspension units have 180 mm of travel. Braking duties are being performed by twin 320 mm discs in the front with a twin radially mounted 4-piston caliper. On the rear, there is a 260 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure X launched in India: 5 things you should know

KTM 890 SMT has a dry weight of 194 kg and a ground clearance of 227 mm. The motorcycle is also equipped with a high-end steering damper and a 15.8-litre fuel tank which should provide around 300 km of riding range. The instrument cluster is a 5-inch TFT unit that is compatible with the KTM Connect application so it can show turn-by-turn navigation. The 890 SMT also gets riding modes, ABS and traction control. There are optional additional features such as Quickshifter+ and Cruise Control which are enabled for the first 1,500 km.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 17:29 PM IST
TAGS: 890 Adventure 890 SMT KTM Adventure Tourers
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city