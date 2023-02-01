HT Auto
2023 KTM 390 Adventure breaks cover globally with spoke wheels

KTM has unveiled the 2023 390 Adventure in global markets and the big update on the motorcycle is the addition of spoke wheels. Consumers have long asked for spoke wheels on the KTM 390 Adventure, which was so far available only with alloy wheels. In addition to the spoke wheels, the motorcycle has a few other upgrades and a new colour scheme.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2023, 11:08 AM
The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure finally gets spoke wheels as a new variant and is expected to arrive in India soon
The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure now gets light black anodised aluminium spoke wheels with a 19-inch unit at the front and a 17-inch at the rear. The wheels add more off-road capability to the motorcycle and run on Continental TKC70 dual-purpose tyres. So far, the spoke wheels have been available as part of the accessories catalogue but now will be sold as a separate variant alongside the alloy wheels version.

Also Read : 1 millionth KTM motorcycle rolls out of Bajaj Auto plant in Chakan, Maharashtra

The motor and other mechanicals remains untouched on the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure
Visually, there are no changes to the motorcycle barring the new graphics. The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure continues to use the familiar 373 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 44 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a host of rider aids including a quickshifter, Ride by Wire, cornering ABS, traction control, off-road mode and more. The international version also gets an adjustable front suspension, which is not available on the India-spec model.

Expect the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure to arrive in India in a few weeks from now and there’s a good chance that the manufacturer will offer the spoke wheels variant as well. Expect prices to see a marginal bump when the latest version arrives. The 390 Adventure spoke wheels version will compete with offerings like the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Zontes 350T among other models. The KTM 390 Adventure is currently priced at 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2023, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Adventure 2023 KTM 390 Adventure KTM India KTM KTM Bikes
