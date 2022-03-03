HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc Scooter Gets New Colours

2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours

2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter has been introduced in the market of Japan at a price tag of JPY 2,03,500 which is equivalent to 1.3 lakh.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 03:31 PM
2022 Yamaha Vino has been launched in the market of Japan.
2022 Yamaha Vino has been launched in the market of Japan.

Yamaha has rolled out yearly update for its Vino 50cc scooter. The scooter has received new colour options with the model year change, while the rest of the details remain unchanged.

The scooter has been updated with a dual-tone blue with beige option.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 70,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-fi V3
149 cc
₹ 99,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
149 cc
₹ 1.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-x
149 cc
₹ 1.17 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fz 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz 25
249 cc
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This colour option gets brown treatment on its seat, grips and the floorboard. The newly added paint scheme makes the scooter look fairly refreshed. In addition to that, it now also gets a green paint option with black combination on the seat and grips.

(Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 ‘World Raid’ breaks cover: Key highlights)

Mechanically, the Vino scooter remains the same. It sources power from a 50cc liquid-cooled motor which dishes out 4.5 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 4.1Nm. Interestingly, the engine on the scooter is provided by Honda and this scooter comes out as a product of the partnership between Honda and Yamaha.

In terms of equipment, the Yamaha Vino gets drum brakes at both ends and a telescopic fork and monoshock for suspension. The scooter retails in the market of Japan at a price tag of JPY 2,03,500 which is equivalent to 1.3 lakh.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, chances are that it may not launch in the country anytime soon. Yamaha retails several scooter in the country already such as the Aerox 155, Fascino 125 and the RayZR 125 scooter. 

(Also Read: India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover)

Meanwhile, Yamaha has recently filed a patent for the hybrid system on its popular TMax maxi-scooter that is sold internationally as a premium offering. The newly leaked patent document hints at several notable details about this system. 

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 03:29 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Japan Yamaha Vino Yamaha Vino 50cc
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Daimler Truck launches global innovation centre in Bengaluru
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
Chennai lad set to race in Asia Talent Cup
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours
2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city