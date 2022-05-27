HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2022 Hyundai Tucson Appears On India Website Ahead Of Official Launch

2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch

Apart from the fresh styling elements on the outside, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will also be kitted with an array of new features as part of the midlife cycle refresh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 04:18 PM
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.
2022 Hyundai Tucson facelift SUV to launch in India soon.

The new-gen 2022 Hyundai Tucson is headed to the Indian market soon. After being official teased, the car has now been listed online ahead of the official launch that's slated to take place later this year. Apart from the fresh styling elements on the outside, the lifestyle SUV will also be kitted with an array of new features as part of the midlife cycle refresh. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Skoda Karoq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 - 24.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mitsubishi Outlander (HT Auto photo)
Mitsubishi Outlander
2360 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 8 kmpl
₹26.93 - 26.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mitsubishi Pajerosport (HT Auto photo)
Mitsubishi Pajerosport
2477 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹27.45 - 31.23 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Hyundai Venue reaches three lakh sales milestone in three years since launch)

The new 2022 Tucson will come forward with a slightly updated front grille which sits wider with integrated LED DRLs on either side. There is also a remastered front bumper sporting a bigger fog lamp housing. In addition to this, there are several other refreshed styling elements such as new LED tail lights, blacked-out B and C-pillar, rear windshield integrated Hyundai logo, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and more.

Inside, the new Tucson has been update with a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel which gaurds a newly integrated fully digital instrument cluster. In addition, there is also a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and premium upholstery. These updates have been introduced to make the Tucson a more premium and feature-rich SUV. 

(Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India)

Under the hood, the Tucson will draw power from the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options borrowed from the outgoing models. The transmission options will include both manual and automatic transmission units. 

When launched, the new Tucson will take on the fight with the rivals such as Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the C5 Aircross.

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 04:17 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Tucson New Tucson All-new Tucson Tucson 2022 Hyundai Tucson 2022
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
Dubai Police now has patrol car service to protect your villas
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch
2022 Hyundai Tucson appears on India website ahead of official launch
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22
Tata Motors creates record, files for a total of 125 patents in FY22
Toyota, world's largest car maker, cuts production plan for June yet again
Toyota, world's largest car maker, cuts production plan for June yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city