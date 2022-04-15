HT Auto
2022 Honda Dash 125 Facelift Launched With Large Wheels, Sportier Ergos

2022 Honda Dash 125 facelift launched with large wheels, sportier ergos

The Honda Dash 125 has been updated with new body panels, colours and Euro 4-compliant powertrain. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2022, 02:08 PM
The new Honda Dash 125 has been priced at RM6,449 (equivalent to ₹1.16 lakh).
Honda has launched the newly updated 2022 Dash 125 sporty scooter in Malaysia. The scooter has been placed in the country's burgeoning ‘kapchai’ segment which basically offers value-for-money and sporty offerings. The new Honda Dash 125 has been priced at RM6,449 (equivalent to 1.16 lakh). 

With the latest update, the sporty scooter has received three new colour options in the form of Candy Scintillate Red, Clipper Yellow and Pearl Nightfall Blue. Apart from the new colours, it has also received a new design for the headlamp along with the LED bulb. Its meter console has also been given a similar makeover with new layout, while the refreshed front cowl and headlight cover have been added for better aerodynamics and riding comfort.

(Also Read: Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike)

 Apart from the latest cosmetic updates, the scooter has also been given a newly updated Euro 4-compliant powertrain with Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) rating. This is a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valves 124.9 cc engine. This unit has been rated to churn out 9.85 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 9.54 Nm of peak torque. Power is delivered to the rear wheel via a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

The scooter comes based on the typical underbone bike chassis and uses conventional telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers adjustable for pre-load at the back. The anchoring duties are handled by single hydraulic discs at the front as well as rear. 

(Also Read: 2022 Honda Africa Twin launched in India at 16.01 lakh)

The seat height has been kept at 767 mm and it can accommodate 4-litres of fuel. The gross weight (including liquids) stands at 105 kg.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2022, 02:06 PM IST
Honda Honda Dash 2022 Honda Dash New Dash scooter
