2022 Honda CB300R launches in India, available in premium BigWing outlets

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday has announced the launch of the 2022 Honda CB300R motorcycle in India. Priced at ₹2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new CB300R comes available in two colour options - Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red.

Available through the two-wheeler manufacturer's BigWing premium retail chain, the motorcycle is currently available for booking. The 2022 Honda CB300R comes strengthening the Japanese two-wheeler brand's footprint in the mid-size motorcycle segment in India.

The new-sports cafe racer motorcycle was unveiled at India Bike Week in December 2021. It comes with a design that blends retro styling with modern elements. The circular headlamp gets LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights. It is flanked by sleek LED daytime running lights.

A fully digital display, chunky and muscular fuel tank, split seats, a sleek LED taillight, contrasting exhaust, black alloy wheels, engine block protector are other design elements that add premium visual appeal to the motorcycle. The compact digital instrument display shows a plethora of information. It gets gear position and side stand indicator with engine inhibitor.

2022 Honda CB300R gets 296 mm hub-less floating disc brake at the front and 220 mm rear disc brake at the rear combined with dual-channel ABS. The suspension setup includes Golden upside-down front forks.

The power source for the 2022 Honda CB300R is a 286cc DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The motorcycle gets an Assist & Slipper clutch.

Speaking about the motorcycle, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, HMSI said, since its introduction, Honda CB300R has held high standards of engineering. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI said that the new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch that reduces fatigue and Golden Upside Down Forks offer riding precision and enhanced sporty appeal.