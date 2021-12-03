BSA comes back to life, unveils BSA Gold Star to challenge Royal Enfield

Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles has come back to life. At a special event in Birmingham of UK, Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends has showcased the first motorcycle that will be sold with the BSA nomenclature. The BSA Gold Star comes as a 650 cc retro motorcycle that is set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins - Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.

Similar Bikes

(Also Read: Classic Legends aims revival of BSA Motorcycles, plans electric bike)

The original BSA Gold Star used to be sold between 1938 and 1963. It used to be available with a wide range of engines between 350 cc and 500 cc displacements. The 2022 BSA Gold Star comes retaining much of the original model's classic retro styling. However, it gets a bigger and new 650 cc single-cylinder DOHC engine meant for modern times.

As the brand claims, this motorcycle will be designed, developed and manufactured in the UK. The motorcycle manufacturer will reveal more details on December 4. However, before the details are disclosed let's take a look at the design of this motorcycle.

The BSA Gold Star gets a round-shaped retro-themed headlamp with chrome embellishment. The mainframe is all-black and the fuel tank gets contrasting colour options. The chunky fuel tank gets Red and off-White paint options with chrome garnishing at the side profile. The BSA logo is there, while the fuel cap is positioned at the right side on top. Front and rear mudguards too come painted in red and chrome finish options.

A twin-pod analogue instrument cluster is there. The motorcycle gets a long retro-themed seat instead of split ones. Shiny chrome garnished exhausts, chunky conventional taillight and multispoke wheels wrapped with meaty tyres add a further retro feel to the motorcycle. For braking duty, the motorcycle gets front disc brakes and rear drum unit.

The plan to bring in BSA Gold Star was previously disrupted due to the pandemic. However, this time, the company has finally unveiled its much-awaited motorcycle.