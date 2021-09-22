2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 vs rivals: Price comparison

Yamaha Motor India earlier this week rolled out the pricing for its much-awaited 155 cc maxi-scooter - Aerox 155. Launched at a starting price of ₹129,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Yamaha's new scooter will be made available through the company's Blue Square showrooms by the end of September. The Aerox 155 comes based on the company's YZF-R15 sportsbike and features the same engine and platform, making it one of the most capable scooters in its segment and above.

At the heart of the scooter sits a new generation 155cc Blue Core - liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine gets a CVT transmission and produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm.

What also makes the Aerox stand out is its large 5.8-inch LCD screen with Multi Information Display (MID). Also, it gets a Single Channel ABS, 24.5 Litre Under seat storage, and 14-inch wheels with a wider 140 mm rear tyre. At these specifications, it comes out as most of the most capable scooters sold in the Indian market. Here's how it compares against some of its rivals in terms of price.

Aprilia SXR160: It is a direct rival to the likes of the Aerox 155 by Yamaha. It has been priced from ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it is closely matched with the Aerox 155. It runs on a 160.03 cc BS 6 engine which develops a power output of 10.84 bhp and a torque of 11.6 Nm. For the record, it is the same engine that's used in the Aprilia SR160. It also gets the same suspension and braking hardware as the latter. Like the Aerox, the SXR 160 also gets ABS (Anti-locking Braking System).

Suzuki Burgman Street: The Burgman Street by Suzuki is priced from ₹ 85,100 - 88,600 (ex-showroom Delhi). Needless to say, it isn't a direct rival to the new Aerox 155. It packs a 124cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which now makes 8.7PS of power at 6,750rpm and 10Nm at 7,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT unit.