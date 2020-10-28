2021 Honda CB1000R teased ahead of November reveal

Honda has recently teased the upcoming 2021 CB1000R naked motorcycle ahead of its official reveal on November 10. The company has launched a teaser video announcing the formal unveil.

Though the teaser image doesn't exactly show closer details of the motorcycle, but from what's visible, the bike does not seem to have a radically different design in comparison to the current model.

The new model will feature a redesigned headlight which now sits at an angle unlike the flatter unit on its predecessor. It also gets LED strip on the housing, somewhat inspire from the headlight design seen on the MV Agusta Brutale. Albeit unlike the latter, the CB1000R's headlamp is a more circular than oval design found on the Brutale. Save for the new and distinctive headlamp unit, rest of the design remains more or less the same.

The overall profile of the litre-class neo retro naked remains unchanged and looks pretty much like its predecessor. The fuel tank design remains muscular and gels well with the overall shape of the tank. Bits like engine casing, exhaust assembly also remains same as the outgoing model.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike would source power from the familiar 998 cc, 4-cylinder engine. In the previous model, the engine was known for churning out 145.48 PS at 10500 rpm and 104 Nm at 8250 rpm. Goes without saying, it would comply with the latest Euro 5/BS 6 norms making it eligible to be sold in the Indian market.

As far as its India launch goes, the updated CB1000R is expected to be introduced in the country sometime around the first half of 2021. It will be priced in the range of ₹15 lakh to 16 lakh (ex-showroom).