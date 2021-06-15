BMW Motorrad India rides in 2021 S1000R naked superbike at 17.90 lakh

BMW Motorrad India on Tuesday announced the launch of the 2021 S1000R naked sports bike in the country starting at ₹17,90,000 (ex-showroom). It has been launched in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The company has also started accepting bookings on the new motorcycle at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting from today.

The all-new S1000R has been made available in three trims - Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport. While the base Standard trim costs ₹17.90 lakh, the higher Pro and Pro M Sport cost ₹19.75 lakh and ₹22.50 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The new S1000R has been offered in a range of colour options. Apart from the basic Racing Red non-metallic colour, its Style Sport option comes with the basic colour Hockenheim Silver metallic, in combination with Matt Copper metallic components such as the rear frame section and engine side covers as well as grey anodised components that emphases the technical highlights of the roadster. There is also an M Motorsport paint finish that is available with the Style Sport and the M package options.

The new S1000R comes out as a heavily reworked version of its predecessor. Apart from an all-new exterior styling, the bike has also been given an updated powertrain and a new set of electronics features. It benefits from a 6.5 inch TFT multifunctional instrument panel that is said to display crisp and quality information on the go. It is also offered with four modes ‘Rain’, ‘Road’, ‘Dynamic’ and ‘ Dynamic Pro ’ as standard. These riding modes have been configured to adjust the performance and safety features such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider’s own skill level.

At the heart of the bike sits a Euro 5/BS 6-compliant 999cc, inline-four cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit delivers 165bhp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India said, “The second generation of the all-new BMW S 1000 R is designed as a power-packed roadster with supreme riding dynamics, athletic character combined with maximum safety and everyday practicality. We are delighted to offer yet another masterpiece for riding enthusiasts in India. It is a unique blend bet between fast sporty runs and track day fun."