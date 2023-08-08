Review in pics, Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV: Regal ride in updated package
Mercedes-Benz GLC is the best-selling SUV from the German manufacturer the world over. But does the updated GLC SUV possess what is needed to maintain the momentum?
The latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz GLC has touched down on Indian shores at long last. Showcased to the world in 2022, the updated GLC has been an eagerly-awaited model among luxury car buyers in the country, especially because 13,000 units of the model have already been sold here since 2016.
The Mercedes GLC is not just a strong player in India but the world over. The Germans have sold over 26 lakh units of the model since 2016 and is looking at building on these very impressive numbers though the updated GLC model.
The latest GLC is slightly longer and has a slightly better wheelbase - by 15 mm, than the preceding model. Although still unmistakably a GLC, the updated version looks a bit more muscular from the front and a bit sportier from the side.
The face of the SUV has a sporty Avantgarde design and the LED headlight units now merge into the radiator grille at the front. Do not miss the underguard that is now finished in chrome for a bit more character.
The SUV stands on 19-inch wheels and the design of the five-spoke alloys have been updated. The alloy wheels now look sportier than ever before and compliment the side profile of the vehicle well. There is a chrome outline all around the windows as well.
At the rear, the Mercedes GLC gets its taillights designed with a three dimensional effect. The powered tailgate has been carried forward while the underguard here too is finished in chrome. With second-row seats up, the SUV offers 620 litres of cargo area which is an improvement of around 70 litres over the model it replaces.
Step inside and the GLC is typically well-loaded with features while instantly connecting with occupants as a luxurious vehicle. The highlight once again is the vertically-oriented 11.9-inch infotainment screen which now receives an updated telematics in the form of MBUX: NTG7.
The Mercedes GLC comes with a three-spoke steering wheel, 15-speaker Burmester sound system, massive sunroof, ambient lighting and a plethora of other features that are meant for both show and convenience. Space too is great for four but fitting three at the back remains an issue.
Mercedes is offering the SUV in GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 200d (diesel) 4MATIC iterations. The two-cylinder engines are mated to the much-acclaimed 9G Tronic gearbox. The SUV is a monster on open road stretches and while it gets multiple drive modes, is quite a power mover even when the Sports mode is not engaged. The diesel unit hits 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds while it takes the petrol unit 8 seconds to do the same.
The petrol unit of the Mercedes GLC does have an uncharacteristically loud noise from the engine bay but that is on the outside. The cabin is super quiet and calm and the control over NVH levels, even at triple-digit speeds, is on expected lines.
The diesel unit of the Mercedes GLC puts out even more thunder on highways but that was always expected, Both versions also come with 48V Integrated Starter Generator tech which, says the company, helps reduce emissions while enhancing mileage. The petrol GLC has a claimed fuel economy of 14.72 kmpl while the diesel twin claims to return 19.47 kms per litre of fuel.
The GLC comes in as many as five body colour options - Blue, Silver, Grey, White and Black. There are also three upholstery colours in the cabin. Additionally, it also boasts of seven airbags, Blind-Spot Assist, Active Lane-Keep Assist, Active Brake Assist, 360-degree camera, among several safety highlights.
First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 11:26 AM IST
