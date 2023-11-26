HT Auto
In Pics: Third Generation Porsche Panamera Gets A Fresh Design And Four Different Hybrid Powertrains

In pics: Porsche Panamera gets fresh styling, powerful engines, better handling

The 2024 Porsche Panamera comes with a subtly revamped exterior design, a host of updates inside the cabin and more powerful engine options.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM
Porsche Panamera
The third generation Porsche Panamera has debuted with a host of updates on design and mechanical front. The new generation luxury sedan from the German high-performance car manufacturer has received fresh styling on the exterior as well as inside the cabin, more powerful powertrains as well and significantly improved handling.
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
The new generation Porsche Panamera comes with highly similar exterior design as the outgoing model, but there are some subtle yet significant changes. The car now features an additional air inlet above the front license plate, which it uses for cooling the revamped powertrain. It has new window lines, while the LED Matrix headlamps are now standard features for the car.
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Moving to the back, the car gets a quad tailpipe setup with two exhausts positioned at each side. The black rear diffuser, sculpted rear profile, sleek and wide LED taillights enhance the styling and sporty boldness of the car.
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
The 2024 Panamera comes with four E-hybrid engine options. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 has been revised and it produces 670 bhp of maximum power in conjunction with a new electric motor which itself produces 187 bhp. The total torque output is rated at 930 Nm and the engine comes mated to a redesigned eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid sprints to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 315 kmph.
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
New Panamera gets a revamped centre console that moves the gear selector to the right of the steering wheel and onto the dash, which is an identical styling philosophy as the all-electric Taycan. Besides the large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster, there is an optional 10.9-inch passenger display on offer, which allows the passenger to see various information of the car.
Porsche Panamera
First Published Date: 26 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Panamera Porsche Panamera sportscar luxury car

