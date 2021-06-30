In pics: Porsche unveils new high-performance 2021 Cayenne Turbo GT 7 Photos . Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 12:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is based on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, and sources power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.Compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, the new performance variant is 0.6 seconds faster in the 0-100 kmph sprint and 14 kmph of top speed. 1/7Porsche has unveiled the new 2021 Cayenne Turbo GT which is the most powerful in its line-up of ICE SUVs and the fastest SUV ever made by the German brand. It is available only in the four-seat coupe configuration. 2/7The 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is based on the Cayenne Coupe Turbo and is positioned at the top of the Cayenne's range. It is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 engine and can generate 631 horsepower and 849 Nm of torque. 3/7The powerful V8 engine is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, which allows the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT to be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 kmph. 4/7The SUV recently set a new SUV lap time record in the Nurburgring Nordschleife track ahead of its launch. It completed a lap around the 12.94-mile configuration of the Nurburgring in seven minutes 38.925 seconds. 5/7The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT's sporty stance is reinforced by the front bumper with a striking spoiler and larger side air intakes, the carbon roof, the black wheel arch flares, the GT Design wheels, among others. 6/7On the inside, the new Cayenne Turbo GT gets multifunction sports steering wheel with a central yellow marking and the latest generation of the PCM (Porsche Communication Management) infotainment system with a new interface. 7/7The Cayenne Turbo GT gets more extensive use of Alcantara, as well as the perforated Alcantara upholstery of the central section of the front and rear seats. The front sports seats have eight-way electrical adjustment and the designation 'Turbo GT' on the headrests.