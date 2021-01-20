Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Porsche introduces new variant in all-electric Taycan model range

In pics: Porsche introduces new variant in all-electric Taycan model range

6 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 02:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The new Porsche Taycan variant comes with the standard Performance Battery, delivering up to 408 PS of output.
  • The two-deck Performance Battery Plus is available as an option.
  • The new model can do zero to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.
1/6Porsche has extended the Taycan model range with the fourth variant of its first all-electric sports saloon. The new entry-level model lines up alongside the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S.
2/6The new model features rear-wheel drive and is available with two sizes of battery. It also includes new features introduced in the other versions at the model year changeover.
3/6The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black of the new model are the same as those on the Taycan 4S. LED headlights are fitted as standard.
4/6The cockpit of the Taycan has been designed in a fashion that places a clear focus on the driver axis. There is also a central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional display for the front passenger.
5/6As standard, the Taycan comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment.
6/6The batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 22 minutes and that power for a further 100 kilometres is achieved after only five minutes. The new Taycan can run between 431-484 kms on single charge.
