In pics: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR features a sustainable body kit

5 Photos . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 11:05 AM IST HT Auto Desk

Porsche has given the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR, that will participate in the upcoming Nürburgring 24-hour race, a more sustainable body kit - one made from renewable raw materials.
The car's front spoiler, front and rear lids, mudguards, diffuser, aerodynamic fins as well as front and rear aprons are made from a natural fiber mix derived from renewable materials.
For the doors, light balsa wood serves as the core of the composite material.
Porsche states that the materials used do not compromise on either safety or performance of the race car.
Porsche says that the renewable materials used in these specific places are easier to manufacture and are more cost effective.
