In pics: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR features a sustainable body kit

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR gets the familiar 3.8-litre flat-six engine producing 313 kW (425 PS, 418 bhp) of max power from under the hood. 1/5Porsche has given the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR, that will participate in the upcoming Nürburgring 24-hour race, a more sustainable body kit - one made from renewable raw materials. 2/5The car's front spoiler, front and rear lids, mudguards, diffuser, aerodynamic fins as well as front and rear aprons are made from a natural fiber mix derived from renewable materials. 3/5For the doors, light balsa wood serves as the core of the composite material. 4/5Porsche states that the materials used do not compromise on either safety or performance of the race car. 5/5Porsche says that the renewable materials used in these specific places are easier to manufacture and are more cost effective.