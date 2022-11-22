HT Auto
In pics: New-gen Bajaj Pulsar P150 is finally here

Bajaj has launched the most affordable new-gen Pulsar in the Indian market. It is called Pulsar P150 and starts at 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in two variants.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2022, 17:24 PM
The Pulsar P150 gets a brand-new 149.68 cc, air-cooled engine.
The engine puts out 14.5 Ps at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
Bajaj is using a LED projector headlamp for the low-beam as well as the high-beam. 
The single-seat variant comes with a drum brake at the rear whereas the dual-disc variant gets a disc at the rear.
At the rear, there is a LED tail lamp that is derived from the Pulsar N160 and also from the F250 and N250. 
The P150 gets an underbelly exhaust just like the N160.
Bajaj is offering a kick starter as well as an electric starter on the Pulsar P150. 
The frame on the P150 is new as well. It is derived from the new-gen Pulsars.
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic units in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
Pulsar P150 comes with a single-channel ABS as standard.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 is the third new-gen Pulsar to enter the Indian market.
Bajaj will offer Pulsar P150 in 5 colours – Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue and Ebony Black White.
