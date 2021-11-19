Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Meet India's most powerful luxury hatch - Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

In Pics: Meet India's most powerful luxury hatch - Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 02:40 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes fitted with high end, Burmester sound system boasting of 12 speakers and 590 W Output. Also, the driver and front passenger are seated in an active position on contoured AMG sport seats with firm lateral support. 
1/6Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes fitted with high end, Burmester sound system boasting of 12 speakers and 590 W Output. Also, the driver and front passenger are seated in an active position on contoured AMG sport seats with firm lateral support. 
The available paint options include Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno and Cosmos Black. 
2/6The available paint options include Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno and Cosmos Black. 
AMG Exterior Silver Chrome package enhances the exclusive characteristic of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ with options to customize front splitter inserts, AMG performance seats, head-up display among others.
3/6AMG Exterior Silver Chrome package enhances the exclusive characteristic of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ with options to customize front splitter inserts, AMG performance seats, head-up display among others.
The car comes with a 1991 cc 2.0-litre 4 in-line with roller bearing twinscroll turbocharger engine, 
4/6The car comes with a 1991 cc 2.0-litre 4 in-line with roller bearing twinscroll turbocharger engine, 
The four-cylinder turbocharged motor on Mercedes' performance hatch ensures extremely agile performance, sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h. 
5/6The four-cylinder turbocharged motor on Mercedes' performance hatch ensures extremely agile performance, sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h. 
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.50 lakhs (Ex-showroom all-India)
6/6Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is priced at 79.50 lakhs (Ex-showroom all-India)
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue