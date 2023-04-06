HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Cbr1000rr R Fireblade Is A Monster With 215 Bhp

In pics: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a monster with 215 bhp

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is powered by a 1,000 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine. It puts out 214 bhp and 113 Nm. Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is priced at 23 lakh ex-showroom.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 13:32 PM
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23 lakh ex-showroom in the Indian market. It is currently on showcase at Manesar plant of HMSI.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade costs 23 lakh ex-showroom in the Indian market. It is currently on showcase at Manesar plant of HMSI.
The engine on duty is a 1,000 cc, in-line four-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. 
The engine on duty is a 1,000 cc, in-line four-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. 
It puts out 214 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.
It puts out 214 bhp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade runs on sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP or Bridgestone RS11 tyres.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade runs on sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP or Bridgestone RS11 tyres.
Braking duties are performed by 330 mm disc in the front and a 220 unit disc at the rear.
Braking duties are performed by 330 mm disc in the front and a 220 unit disc at the rear.
There is LED lighting all-around. The instrument cluster on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a TFT LCD unit. 
There is LED lighting all-around. The instrument cluster on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a TFT LCD unit. 
The seat height of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is 830 mm and the motorcycle weighs 201 kg. The ground clearance is of 115 mm. 
The seat height of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is 830 mm and the motorcycle weighs 201 kg. The ground clearance is of 115 mm. 
Honda sells the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in two paint schemes. There is Matte Pearl Morion Black and Grand Prix Red. 
Honda sells the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in two paint schemes. There is Matte Pearl Morion Black and Grand Prix Red. 
Honda is using Aluminium composite twin spar frame for the motorcycle.
Honda is using Aluminium composite twin spar frame for the motorcycle.
The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is equipped with winglets which generate downforce at high speeds.
The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is equipped with winglets which generate downforce at high speeds.
The fuel tank can hold 16.1 litres of fuel.
The fuel tank can hold 16.1 litres of fuel.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 13:32 PM IST
TAGS: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
