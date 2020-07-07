In pics: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept breaks cover 6 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 11:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk Audi claims that the Q4 sportback e-tron concept has a range of 450 kilometres and that certain versions of the rear-wheel drive would be able to even breach the 500 kilometres-mark.The Sportsback can do a claimed zero to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. 1/6Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept recently broke cover and will go into production as an SUV coupe as early as 2021. It is the second model of the product line after the Audi Q4 e-tron concept was showcased at Geneva Motor Show in 2019. 2/6An upright octagonal frame at the front in place of a traditional radiator grille, pronounced fenders of all wheels and 22-inch alloys combine to give the car a dominantly stylish presence. The Sportback stands 4,600 mm in length, is 1,600 mm tall, has a widget of 1,900 mm and a wheelbase of 2,770 mm. 3/6The Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron could well be one of the most striking vehicles in visual terms. It gets a prominent light band connecting the rear lights, the downward sloping roofline which transitions into the D-pillars and ends in a horizontal spoiler, 4/6The Sportback's cabin has a refined minimalist appeal with a tinge of sportiness. The floor covering is made of recycled materials and seats with integrated head restraints are upholstered with Alcantara materia. The screen display for Audi's virtual cockpit puts out important information including speed, charge status and navigation. A large-format head-up display is also available. 5/6The concept vehicle mainly uses its rear electric motor in order to achieve a higher efficiency and the drive torque is generally distributed with a rear-axle bias. The electric all-wheel drive can also use the front asynchronous motor to redistribute the torque as required to the front axle. The electric motor in the rear has an output of 201 bhp and mobilizes a torque of 310 Nm. The front motor supplies the front wheels with up to 100 bho and 150 Nm. 6/6Audi has outlined how Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron will light up the path of electric mobility ahead as the company plans to put out 20 automobiles with all-electric drive by 2025.