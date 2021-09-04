Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2022 Kawasaki KX250 launched in India

Kawasaki has launched the new 2022 KX250 and KX450 off-road/dirt motorcycles in the Indian market.
While the new KX250 has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.99 lakh, the bigger KX450 has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.59 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).
The new Kawasaki KX250 has been made available in a single Lime Green exterior paint scheme.
The KX250 has been designed for track/dirt use only. It is not street legal as it doesn't come with a headlight, taillight, turn indicators, or rear-view mirrors.
The dirt-specific aluminium fatbar on the KX250 is provided by Renthal and it uses petal-type disc brakes on both wheels. 
The Kawasaki KX250 gets a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame and uses upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock
