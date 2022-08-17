Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why

Mclaren 765LT is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8-powered unit that can churn out 755 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque.

The McLaren 765LT is one of the fastest supercars currently available in the company's portfolio and it can reach up to 325 kmph of top speed, as it does in a video shared by YouTube channel AutoTopNL. The video shows the 765LT on German Autobahn where there is no speed limit, thus making it legal for the McLaren to cross 325 kmph.

The car is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8-powered unit that McLaren says is good to produce 755 hp and 800 Nm of torque. However, as per what some dyno runs have revealed, the supercar has much more power than what McLaren claims, which is likely over 800 hp. Transmission duties are performed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power through rear wheels.

The supercar goes from stationary to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and yet that's not the only thing that is impressive about the supercar. It is the rolling acceleration of the car that is particularly note-worthy. At one instance in the video, the supercar can be seen sprinting from 100 km/h to 200 km/h in about 5 seconds without even breaking a sweat.

And even beyond 200 kmph, the 765LT is capable of building up speed. In the video, with the throttle pinned, the driver exploits the car's full potential of performance by taking it through to an indicated top speed of 325 km/h or 202.5 mph, just a little less than the car’s claimed 205 mph top speed.

While building up speed at over 200 mph is something the McLaren 765LT does with quite some ease, it also seems easy to be controlled at over 200 mph and thanks to the carmaker’s advanced suspension system, even the ride appears to remain quite smooth.

