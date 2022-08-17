HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Mclaren Races To 325 Kmph. And It's Legal. Here's Why

Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why

Mclaren 765LT is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8-powered unit that can churn out 755 hp of power and 800 Nm of torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2022, 11:58 AM
Screengrab from video of McLaren 765LT posted on YouTube by AutoTopNL.
Screengrab from video of McLaren 765LT posted on YouTube by AutoTopNL.
Screengrab from video of McLaren 765LT posted on YouTube by AutoTopNL.
Screengrab from video of McLaren 765LT posted on YouTube by AutoTopNL.

The McLaren 765LT is one of the fastest supercars currently available in the company's portfolio and it can reach up to 325 kmph of top speed, as it does in a video shared by YouTube channel AutoTopNL. The video shows the 765LT on German Autobahn where there is no speed limit, thus making it legal for the McLaren to cross 325 kmph.

The car is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8-powered unit that McLaren says is good to produce 755 hp and 800 Nm of torque. However, as per what some dyno runs have revealed, the supercar has much more power than what McLaren claims, which is likely over 800 hp. Transmission duties are performed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power through rear wheels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | McLaren partners Athletic Propulsion Labs to create luxury footwear collection)

The supercar goes from stationary to 100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and yet that's not the only thing that is impressive about the supercar. It is the rolling acceleration of the car that is particularly note-worthy. At one instance in the video, the supercar can be seen sprinting from 100 km/h to 200 km/h in about 5 seconds without even breaking a sweat.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

And even beyond 200 kmph, the 765LT is capable of building up speed. In the video, with the throttle pinned, the driver exploits the car's full potential of performance by taking it through to an indicated top speed of 325 km/h or 202.5 mph, just a little less than the car’s claimed 205 mph top speed.

While building up speed at over 200 mph is something the McLaren 765LT does with quite some ease, it also seems easy to be controlled at over 200 mph and thanks to the carmaker’s advanced suspension system, even the ride appears to remain quite smooth.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2022, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren Mclaren 765LT
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

With crime on the rise, can anti-ballistic windshields keep cop cars safe?
With crime on the rise, can anti-ballistic windshields keep cop cars safe?
Aston Martin finally debuts 705-hp DBR22 open-cockpit sports car
Aston Martin finally debuts 705-hp DBR22 open-cockpit sports car
Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why
Watch: McLaren races to 325 kmph. And it's legal. Here's why
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway construction reaches final phase, tunnel work begins
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway construction reaches final phase, tunnel work begins
Bugatti teases new model promising last of its kind, debut slated on August 19
Bugatti teases new model promising last of its kind, debut slated on August 19

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city