McLaren partners Athletic Propulsion Labs to create luxury footwear collection

McLaren Automotive has partnered with Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) which is a high-performance athletic footwear brand, to create a new range of luxury footwear collection which is inspired by McLaren’s iconic supercars and hypercars. These shoes will be available in five exclusive colours, informed McLaren.

McLaren HySpeed is an all-purpose performance running trainer which marks the luxury supercar maker’s first footwear collaboration. The design of this footwear collection follows McLaren’s design pillars. The HySpeed features a three-piece segmented midsole with APL FutureFoam pods in the front and rear that are connected by a full-length lightweight carbon fibre plate.

It is topped by an all-new nitrogen-infused midsole compound that is engineered for supreme responsiveness and energy-rich compression. In addition to this, the shoe also has a microfibre heel with extended wings and an internal advanced fitment system with three-piece cushion heel padding and APL’s signature Souffle Sockliner.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | McLaren reveals Artura Trophy racecar )

Acting Design Director, McLaren Automotive Goran Ozbolt said the partnership is all about optimising performance, agility and speed when it comes to luxury athletic footwear. “It perfectly embodies both our own McLaren and APL’s DNA and design philosophy. APL has developed new technologies specifically for this shoe – inspired by our ground-breaking work using lightweight materials - which also maximises the wearer’s comfort and experience," added Ozbolt.

He also informed that the HySpeed is the most expensive in-line product to date from the brand and it is the introduction of the newest pod-based midsole technology as well.

(Also read | BMW and McLaren still working on electric supercar project: Report)

Adam Goldston and Ryan Goldston, APL Co-Founders shared that this collaboration is a culmination of years of work and with this, both the companies are looking forward to more such partnerships.

The shoes will be available in White/McLaren Orange, White/Black/Ombre, Rose Dust/Creme, Energy/Metallic Silver and McLaren Orange colours and will be priced at $450.

First Published Date: