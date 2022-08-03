HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mclaren Reveals Artura Trophy Racecar

McLaren reveals Artura Trophy racecar 

McLaren's latest supercar is a competition-focused version of Artura. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM
McLaren Artura Trophy is powered by an internal combustion engine only whereas the road-going Artura gets a hybrid powertrain. 
McLaren Artura Trophy is powered by an internal combustion engine only whereas the road-going Artura gets a hybrid powertrain. 
McLaren Artura Trophy is powered by an internal combustion engine only whereas the road-going Artura gets a hybrid powertrain. 
McLaren Artura Trophy is powered by an internal combustion engine only whereas the road-going Artura gets a hybrid powertrain. 

McLaren has announced a new racing championship called McLaren Trophy. In the race series, McLaren's new Artura Trophy race car will be participating. It is based on the Artura GT4 but does not have to follow the Balance of Power(BoP) regulations. Because of this, the performance enhancements have helped in reducing lap times that are closer to the GT3 spec cars. The main improvement comes from the increase in power and downforce levels.

The Artura Trophy is based on the same McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) which is being used on the road-going version of the Artura. The engine is also the same 3.0-litre V6 petrol unit that gets twin-turbochargers and a 120-degree setup.

The Artura Trophy is not using the hybrid setup of the Artura. Instead, It is powered only by the internal combustion engine. 
The Artura Trophy is not using the hybrid setup of the Artura. Instead, It is powered only by the internal combustion engine. 
The Artura Trophy is not using the hybrid setup of the Artura. Instead, It is powered only by the internal combustion engine. 
The Artura Trophy is not using the hybrid setup of the Artura. Instead, It is powered only by the internal combustion engine. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mclaren 720s (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren 720s
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹4.65 - 5.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

However, because the engine is now freed from any BoP regulations, it produces 585 PS. When compared, the Artura produces 577 PS and 584 Nm of peak torque from the engine itself. Artura also gets a hybrid setup so the total power output is rated at 680 PS and 720 Nm of peak torque. The exhaust system on the racecar has also been revised so it should sound better than the stock Artura, according to McLaren.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: McLaren Artura GT4 breaks cover as a pure V6 race car, ditches hybrid assist)

The manufacturer has chosen to remove the hybrid setup because this allows the owners to convert their cars to GT4 spec. The owners would need to adjust the engine management software and aerodynamic package. So, the same car can also enter GT4 races and the owner would not have to buy a different race car. To increase the downforce, McLaren has also added a rear wing which would help in increasing the agility at high speed as well as low-speed corners.

McLaren Trophy Championship will be held in Europe in 2023. According to the schedule, the event begins on June 2nd and ends on October 1st next year. In the race, amateur drivers will be paired with professional racers.

 

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: McLaren McLaren Artura McLaren Artura Trophy Artura
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Kia adds six airbags as standard in Seltos SUV, hikes price across variants
Kia adds six airbags as standard in Seltos SUV, hikes price across variants
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Five crucial factors to consider before buying
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Five crucial factors to consider before buying
‘Don't need to decide now': Lamborghini CEO on going all-electric
‘Don't need to decide now': Lamborghini CEO on going all-electric
This wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept replica looks just like real, it drives too
This wooden Mercedes AVTR Concept replica looks just like real, it drives too
Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city