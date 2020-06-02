Watch: Here's why you should take off from bike when getting it sanitised

In order to disinfect vehicles in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, auto companies have started offering options of free vehicle sanitisation at the service centres and other touch points.

While a majority of auto companies have rolled out instructions and strict procedures to follow in order to properly sanitise a motorcycle or a car, a new video that has emerged on the internet puts a huge question mark on the practices currently being followed at such disinfection centres.

The video shows that a person is allowed to ride right through the disinfectant sprays. Since the motorcycle is being sanitised in a running state, it's presumably hot and sparks fire in a split second. When looked at in detail, the fire starts from the motorcycle's exhaust which is situated on the right side and within a fraction of seconds, it spreads over the entire body of the bike. Thankfully, the rider runs away throwing the bike on the side, unhurt.

Since sanitiser solution is basically Isopropyl alcohol/Ethanol, it is highly flammable and when sprayed upon a hot surface it may catch fire as seen in the video.

So what's the right way to get your bike sanitised?

Make sure you get your bike/car properly cooled-down before getting it sprayed with any kind of sanitiser. Also, keep a check that you are at a safe distance when your vehicle is in the disinfection bay.

Wait for a few minutes and avoid riding down instantly after the sanitisation procedure is done. Also, rub the entire motorcycle (especially engine/exhaust compartments) with a clean cloth to soak up extra dripping disinfectant.