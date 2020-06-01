Delhi airport sets up dedicated area to sanitise cabs before pick up

Home >
01 Jun 2020
PTI
Radio taxi services like Mega and Meru and app-based cab aggregators like Uber and Ola have designated areas at the airport's arrival floor's parking zone.
Delhi airport's sanitisation personnel use a specially developed fumigation machine to spray disinfectant inside a vehicle.
The Delhi airport has set up a dedicated area at the entry point of its parking zone to ensure cabs coming there to pick up passengers are thoroughly sanitised, according to a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement.
Radio taxi services like Mega and Meru and app-based cab aggregators like Uber and Ola have a designated areas at the airport's arrival floor's parking zone.
"A dedicated area has been set up at the entry point of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) zone for each operator to conduct car sanitisation thoroughly from inside and outside," the statement said.
Explaining the disinfection process, DIAL said its sanitisation personnel use a specially developed fumigation machine to spray disinfectant inside the vehicle.
"This neutralises any virus inside the vehicle. Once the spray is done, the vehicle is left idle for two minutes for higher impact on eliminating viruses and other germs," it said.
DIAL said after completion of the internal disinfection process, the entire outer body of the vehicle is properly disinfected through sanitiser spray treatment.
"Special emphasis is given to sanitise the touch points of a vehicle. This includes sterilisation of vehicle's door latches, interior of vehicle viz. doors, glove box, dashboard, seats, seat gloves, steering wheels, gear lever, head rests, AC vents/buttons, among others," DIAL said.
India resumed domestic passenger flights after a gap of two months on May 25. International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country due to the Covid-19 lockdown.