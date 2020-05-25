Load your bags: Covid-19 defines driver-passenger courtesy at Bengaluru airport

Boarding a taxi from or for Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is as easy as ever but with strict adherence to certain new rules and regulations that are aimed at fighting Covid-19 pandemic. With domestic flights operating once again from Monday after being grounded for nearly two months of lockdown, passengers returned to the airport but with clear instructions on how to travel from and to here.

Ground rules and regulations were put into place for both passengers as well as taxi drivers. "Drivers have been instructed to maintain a safe distance. They will be encouraged to use hand sanitiser and face masks to make the car a safe space. Able-bodied passengers are advised to load their luggage into the car without the driver's assistance," a statement from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) read. "For elderly citizens and passengers with reduced mobility, drivers will assist while following hygiene measures."

BIAL also informed that passengers without a mask would not be allowed to board taxis and that their safety and safety of taxi drivers would be high on list of priorities. "The staff members who manage taxi services at the Airport, including KSTDC, Ola, Uber and other car rental operators, will be screened. Drivers will be screened before arriving at the Airport pick-up zone to ensure passenger safety; they will be de-rostered if a fever is detected," the BIAL statement further informed.

Hygiene is also focus in parking areas with taxi drivers warned they would be fined if found guilty of spiting. "Once the car arrives at the parking gate, the ticket machine will dispense a ticket, capturing the time, date. At the exit, the passenger will scan the ticket against a machine, and payment can be made using a digital platform. In case of card payment, the card will be sanitised before returning it to the customer," BIAL said.

The airport in Bengaluru is almost 30 kilometres away from the main city and cabs are often the best and most convenient mode of transportation for passengers who may not have personal vehicles.

(With ANI inputs)