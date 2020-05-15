The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has taken cognisance of a report in Hindustan Times that it will charge ₹10,000 for a taxi from Delhi Airport to Noida and Ghaziabad. It has now decided to form a committee to look into the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.

"If there are only a few people from a district, the bus is not a feasible option. Small vehicles like taxis are used up to 250 km a day. Since it is a chartered facility, chartered rates are applied," UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar was quoted by ANI.

"And when it was brought to our notice that high rates are being charged, the UPSRTC took cognisance and formed a committee. They will look into the matter and decide within 24 hours as to what all amendments have to be done. We will issue notifications and provide better facilities to people," he added.

Raj Shekhar also clarified through a tweet that UPSRTC services from IGI airport to Noida or Ghaziabad quarantine centres are completely free of cost, just like all other UPSRTC operations.

UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar, on May 9, had issued a letter to the corporation’s regional managers in Noida and Ghaziabad, informing them that they will facilitate the travel of residents -- brought back from foreign countries under the Vande Bharat Mission -- from Delhi airport to Noida and Ghaziabad and other nearby areas. “The corporation will provide buses and taxis at the airport. Those people who would be cleared by the Delhi government to travel and have no symptoms of Covid-19, can avail of this service," the letter said.

Rs. 10,000 was fixed for a taxi ride from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to any destination within a 250km radius. The minimum cost of booking a taxi of the UPSRTC will be ₹10,000 for sedans and ₹12,000 for an SUV. Any additional distance, beyond the 250km, will incur additional charges. If your pockets don’t run so deep, the corporation’s buses will ply you, for a minimum of ₹1,000 per seat in non air-conditioned bus and for ₹1,320 per seat in air-conditioned bus for a distance of up to 100km.

(With inputs from agencies)