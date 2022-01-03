Home > Auto > News > Watch: Ford Bronco performs donuts in dealer's snow covered parking lot
Owner of a brand new Ford Bronco decides to perform donuts on the dealer's snow-covered parking lot.
Owner of a brand new Ford Bronco decides to perform donuts on the dealer's snow-covered parking lot. (BRONCO 6th Gen/Facebook)

Watch: Ford Bronco performs donuts in dealer's snow covered parking lot

Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 09:59 AM IST

  • The white Ford Bronco seems to have performed the stunts quite effortlessly, leaving marks on fresh snow.

  • The video posted on social media was shot in front of a Ford dealership with the caption - Donut Mode on.

With snow-covered lanes in various parts of the world, it is quite a testing time for vehicles as roads become slippery and difficult to traverse. Vehicles with all-wheel drive system and snow tyres are still less prone to slipping on snow, and an owner of a brand new two-door Ford Bronco wanted to show off just that.

A video has emerged on Facebook where the owner decides to perform donuts with his brand new White Bronco on the dealer's snow-covered parking lot. It seemed that the Bronco performed stunts quite effortlessly, leaving marks on the fresh snow.

(Also read | Ford’s exit to spread of EVs: Moments that defined Indian auto industry in 2021)

However, the stunt was a risky one as it took place close to other parked vehicles in the parking lot, that too on fresh snow. Fortunately, the owner managed to perform the stunt without hurting anyone and there was no accident and no car was damaged. Yet, it is ideal to reserve such stunts for empty and secured spaces so as to avoid any mishaps.

The video posted on social media was shot in front of a Ford dealership with the caption ‘Donut Mode on’. A Facebook user asked which of the seven “G.O.A.T." modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand, Baja, Mud/Ruts and RockCrawl) was selected in order to perform the donuts. Someone asked if the driver had engaged the trail turn assist in order to lock the inside rear wheel.

(Also read | Ford Mustang new-gen model to enter production in March 2023: Report)

In the video, one can also later see an RC scale model of the same car performing donuts along with the full size model. The life-size Bronco performing donuts appears to be the Big Bend trim level, though the wheel/tire combination is different.

The Facebook page has another video of the Bronco where the vehicle can be seen taking on snowy patches and driving through them. The caption reads, “Looks like so much fun."

  • First Published Date : 03 Jan 2022, 09:58 AM IST

