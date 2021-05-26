Triumph Motorcycles India has joined the list of automakers to extend the warranty and free service benefits to the customers during the current lockdown in the country.

The company has announced that it has extended warranty till July 30 on its bikes whose manufacturer/extended warranty expired(s) between April 15 to May 31 this year. The British premium bikemaker has taken this decision in view of the Covid-19's second wave.

The company informed that the warranty will remain intact if customers will get their bikes serviced within 30 days of lockdown being lifted.

For the record, recently auto majors such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, HMSI and Yamaha, have all announced similar relief measures for their customers who are unable to travel due to lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Triumph has also announced the launch of the new 2021 Bonneville Bobber in the Indian market on Tuesday. The all-new Bobber has been priced at ₹11.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It brings forward a range of significant updates inside out. In addition, the company has also recently teased the new Speed Twin which is also expected to be launched in India soon after its global debut.