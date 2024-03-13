HT Auto
Want To Own A Tesla Cybertruck? Here's One That Costs 7.26 Lakh Only

Want to own a Tesla Cybertruck? Here's one that costs 7.26 lakh only

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Mar 2024, 10:37 AM
  • Dubai-based phone modifier Caviar has customised a Samsung S24 Ultra, themed around the Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla Cybetruck
Dubai-based phone modifier Caviar has customised a Samsung S24 Ultra, themed around the Tesla Cybertruck. (Image: Caviar)
Tesla Cybetruck
Dubai-based phone modifier Caviar has customised a Samsung S24 Ultra, themed around the Tesla Cybertruck. (Image: Caviar)

If you are an enthusiast about cars and gadgets you probably have heard about Mansory and caviar. Caviar is to smartphones what Mansory is to cars. The Dubai-based company has unveiled a modified phone, specifically a Samsung S24 Ultra, which looks like a Tesla Cybertruck that can fit into your palm. The modified phone is influenced by the unique design of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

The modified Samsung S24 Ultra features imitations of the windshield, sunroof and even the cargo deck cover from the electric pickup truck. The phone customising company even gave the Cybertruck-inspired phone headlights and taillights from the EV. No wonder, it comes as a collector's model. If you are planning to buy one of these customised smartphones, be ready to shell out $8,770, which translates to about 7.26 lakh.

Also Read : This Tesla Cybertruck sold for over double its regular price. Check details

Wondering why such a hefty price tag? Because it is not just an ordinary phone cover, but the whole device with a completely new body. Caviar claims the modified phone features a fully metal-built geometric body. It comes as part of the brand's Future collection.

Interestingly, it is not the only automotive-inspired phone from the company. For Apple fans, the company introduced a customised version of the iPhone 15, which comes christened as Bionic M. This one is inspired by the Mercedes Vision AVTR concept electric car and costs a whopping $8,990, which translates to about 7.45 lakh.

The Tesla Cybertruck comes as one of the most hyped models from the US electric vehicle major owned by Elon Musk. The electric pickup truck entered production in November 2023 after being showcased for the first time back in November 2019. The EV has gone through a lot of developments and design changes since then. However, the basic design of the EV remained the same, which is one of the USPs of the vehicle.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2024, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Cybetruck Tesla Cybetruck electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility

