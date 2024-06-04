HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Says Drivers Will Be Able To Take Their Eyes Off Road By 2026. Here's How

Ford says drivers will be able to take their eyes off road by 2026. Here's how

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2024, 09:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ford and other automakers, including General Motors Co., currently offer hands-free driving features, but those use eye-tracking devices to make sure
...
Ford
Ford and other automakers, including General Motors Co., currently offer hands-free driving features, but those use eye-tracking devices to make sure the driver remains focused on the road ahead.
Ford
Ford and other automakers, including General Motors Co., currently offer hands-free driving features, but those use eye-tracking devices to make sure the driver remains focused on the road ahead.

Ford Motor Co. is just two years away from offering technology that will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road and their hands off the wheel, according to Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley.

“We’re getting really close," Farley said in a May 31 interview with Bloomberg TV’s David Westin. “We can do it now pretty regularly with a prototype, but doing it in a cost-effective way is just the progress we’re going to need to make."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon708 km
₹ 60.95 - 65.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare

Farley believes Ford can make that progress quickly enough to be offering the feature in 2026, which could make it the first mass-market car brand to offer what auto engineers call Level 3 autonomy. That’s where the car takes over the driving task under certain conditions, enabling the driver to divert their attention to other tasks.

“Level 3 autonomy will allow you to go hands and eyes off the road on the highway in a couple of years so then your car becomes like an office," Farley said. “You could do a conference call and all sorts of stuff."

Ford and other automakers, including General Motors Co., currently offer hands-free driving features, but those use eye-tracking devices to make sure the driver remains focused on the road ahead. Ford’s system, called BlueCruise, is currently under investigation by US safety regulators after being involved in fatal crashes. Tesla Inc. and others are also being probed by federal authorities for crashes involving their semi-autonomous systems.

Farley’s prediction comes less than two years after Ford shut down its autonomous affiliate, Argo AI, because it said achieving full self-driving was too far off.

Mercedes-Benz late last year began offering an eyes-off-the-road feature in the US, but it only operates at speeds below 40 miles per hour on pre-approved freeways.

Farley suggested Ford’s system would operate at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour on the highway, but only under clear skies.

“We only think we can do it on sunny days," Farley said. “Heavy rain and stuff makes it difficult to do it at 80 miles an hour."

Ford is eager to generate recurring revenue by offering its drivers subscription services to features such as BlueCruise. Farley sees those high-margin software services smoothing out the boom-and-bust cycles in the car business.

Ford already is selling software systems to its commercial customers to manage the logistics of their fleets. Farley sees semi-autonomous features like eyes-off-the-road driving as a way to get individual retail customers to buy software subscriptions.

“BlueCruise has been so much more popular than we expected, which is hands-free," Farley said. “It’s kind of the step before you get to eyes off."

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2024, 09:12 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Ford Ford autonomous car self driving autonomous driving

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.