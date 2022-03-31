HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Likely To Allow Audi, Porsche To Enter Formula One: Report

Volkswagen likely to allow Audi, Porsche to enter Formula One: Report

Talks of Audi and Porsche forming partnerships with existing Formula One teams as a method of entry into the motor racing world has long been happening.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 05:58 PM
File photo of Formula One racetrack used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of Formula One racetrack used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of Formula One racetrack used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of Formula One racetrack used for representational purpose only

Volkswagen will likely allow Audi and Porsche to foray into Formula One motor racing' at a meeting next week, Reuters reported, citing two sources. While the first source said that it is after the meeting that both the companies will be able to communicate their intentions to enter into Formula One, the second added that there was a "good chance" of a positive decision.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Talks of Audi and Porsche forming partnerships with existing Formula One teams as a method of entry into the motor racing world has long been happening. However, last year Audi and McLaren had denied reports that a partnership between the two brands had already been formed. They said that it was rather under discussion, with a decision to be expected this year.

The report stated that while Audi will offer around $556.30 million for McLaren, Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time. And for Volkswagen, though it hasn't previously been involved in Formula One, it has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship.

(Also read | Ferrari introduces new red paint scheme inspired by its 2022 F1 car)

In November last year, Reuters had reported that Volkswagen's ultimate decision will rest on whether Formula One follows through on its plans to switch to synthetic fuels by 2026, and on McLaren's progress regarding electrification of its vehicles.

Volkswagen is working towards a transition to electric vehicles, and has invested the most of any global carmaker by far in electric vehicle production and batteries. It intends to clean up its image from the Dieselgate emissions scandal while remaining in line with governmental carbon reduction targets. The decision comes as the company already grapples with the uncertainty of the impact of the Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its finances.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 05:57 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Porsche Formula One F1 motor racing Volkswagen
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
The Force X features quite an unconventional, heavy duty design on the outside.
2022 Yamaha Force X sporty scooter launched

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ with updated design, features launched at ₹79,990
Hero Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ with updated design, features launched at 79,990
Ultraviolette acquires connected vehicle technology start-up Triloki
Ultraviolette acquires connected vehicle technology start-up Triloki
In FASTag system, it takes 47 seconds per vehicle to cross fee plaza: Gadkari
In FASTag system, it takes 47 seconds per vehicle to cross fee plaza: Gadkari
Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
Tesla extends production halt at Shanghai plant as Covid outbreak persists
Tata Tigor EV enters Nepal market. Check details here
Tata Tigor EV enters Nepal market. Check details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city